 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boscobel resident injured in two-vehicle head-on crash near Viola

  • 0

A Boscobel resident was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash Thursday, Sept. 1 on State Hwy. 131, just south of the village of Viola.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 4:12 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the crash.

Nineteen-year-old Evan T. Welsh of Viola was traveling north on Hwy. 131 in his 2010 Dodge Avenger when he states he fell asleep and crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2015 Ford Escape, driven by 57-year-old Stacy L. Dremsa of Boscobel. Welsh and his passenger, 18-year-old Maximillian S. Waldsmith of Lavalle, denied any injuries. Dremsa was evaluated and transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad with non-life-threatening injuries.

Assisting on scene was the Viola Fire Department and the Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News