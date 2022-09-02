Boscobel resident injured in two-vehicle head-on crash near Viola

A Boscobel resident was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash Thursday, Sept. 1 on State Hwy. 131, just south of the village of Viola.

Nineteen-year-old Evan T. Welsh of Viola was traveling north on Hwy. 131 in his 2010 Dodge Avenger when he states he fell asleep and crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2015 Ford Escape, driven by 57-year-old Stacy L. Dremsa of Boscobel. Welsh and his passenger, 18-year-old Maximillian S. Waldsmith of Lavalle, denied any injuries. Dremsa was evaluated and transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad with non-life-threatening injuries.