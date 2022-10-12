Brief closure of Hwy. 35 planned on Oct. 13 near Dairyland's Genoa Site

LA CROSSE, WI— As part of decommissioning and dismantlement activities at Dairyland’s retired Genoa Station #3 coal-fired power plant, Hwy. 35 is expected to be briefly closed to motorists on Thursday, Oct. 13. Demolition of ancillary facility structures will occur at an undetermined point between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with an anticipated road closure duration of 15 minutes during that time window. The exact date and time will be dependent on weather and other scheduling factors.

The highway will be closed in proximity to Dairyland’s Genoa Site. Officials from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department will oversee the closure. Dairyland is contracting with VEIT Co., on demolition activities.

Dairyland apologizes for any inconvenience this poses to motorists. Closure of the highway during the demolition event is necessary to ensure public safety. The Mississippi River will also be closed to all traffic with a safety zone in proximity to the facility, adjacent to the riverbank.

Project background

Dairyland’s Genoa Station #3 coal-fired 345 MW power plant was retired on June 1, 2021, following 52 years of providing safe, reliable power to the region. Dismantlement and decommissioning of the Genoa Station has since proceeded safely and in full compliance with regulatory requirements.