Brynn Thunstedt crowned Westby's Syttende Mai Princess

Westby Syttende Mai crowned Brynn Thunstedt its 2022 Princess at a coronation held in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, Saturday afternoon.

Joining Thunstedt on the court are First Attendant Marissa Klum and Second Attendant Mora Martine. Thunstedt is the daughter of Stephanie and Eric Thunstedt, Klum is the daughter of Sam and Jeff Klum, and Martine is the daughter of Kira and Derek Martine.

The royalty will reign over Westby’s Syttende Mai celebration May 14-15 and represent the community at events throughout the year.

Prior to the three candidates answering a final question, David Kraabel, royalty co-advisor and Syttende Mai Board vice president, thanked the 2021 court – Princess Genevieve Haugen, First Attendant Anna Dregne and Second Attendant Raegan Davey -- for representing the city and surrounding area.

“These three ladies were amazing; they went above and beyond,” Kraabel said. “They went to 36 events, including 13 parades.”

Kraabel said some of the best memories came from when the royalty conducted their flagging fundraisers throughout the year. “We do it to help offset the costs of being on court. We put 100 Norwegian flags on a lawn at night. The homeowner gives a $20 donation to have the flags removed within three days. We flag as a family. We had a few challenges, but we did it… We even placed flags during Syttende Mai.” He said with the laugh the royalty even put black paint on their faces and wore camouflage clothes.

“We will miss these fine ladies and their families,” Kraabel said. “It’s hard to say goodbye but we look forward to a new royalty family.”

Before the 2022 royalty were announced, the four candidates – Thunstedt, Klum, Martine and Madilynn Sloan – and the 2021 first and second attendants performed a folk dance.

Haugen said the inspiration to present the dance came about after the Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers performed in Westby Feb. 27.

Friend of the Royalty Award

Two Friend of the Royalty Awards were presented Saturday – one to Kay and David Vosseteig and one to Orin Larson.

Kraabel said the recipients helped establish the Syttende Mai celebration in 1969 and helped with the royalty program when it debuted in 1970.

Kraabel said David Vosseteig was one of the first nisse to escort the royalty and Kay Vosseteig made the vest he wore. The couple also served as chaperones.

Larson, Kraabel said, helped cut out wooden nisse created by his late wife Evelyn, and was a royalty chaperone along with Evelyn.

Larson, who resides at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, wasn’t able to attend the coronation. The 2022 royalty will present him with the award at a later date.

Parade Marshals

Nisses Jay Vosseteig and Dan Iverson were announced as the parade marshals. The Big Parade returns Sunday, May 15, and will step off at 1:30 p.m.

Jay Vosseteig has been a nisse for 27 years and Iverson for about 19. The nisses make appearances for Syttende Mai, including at the coronation, the kickoff breakfast and on the Syttende Mai royalty float in the Big Parade.

Information about Westby’s celebration of its Norwegian heritage can be found at www.westbysyttendemai.com and on the Syttende Mai Facebook page.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

