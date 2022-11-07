Building Community in Westby meets Nov. 10

Building Community Connections in Westby will meet at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, lower level, Thursday, Nov. 10, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to continue discussions on ways in which we can better serve and enhance our community.

If you have any questions, send an email to Lori Pedretti at lgpedretti@yahoo or call (or text) 608-606-3119. You can also reach out to Steve Michaels at steve.michaels@westby-norse.org, Michele Engh at Wintermoet@gmail.com, Dan Helgerson at Dannylee1960@yahoo.com, Christy Tainter at christytainter@gmail.com, Renee Conroy at bekkumyouth@wrlsd.org or Dan Kotek at dan.kotek@couleecap.org.

To get on the email list, send a note to lgpedretti@yahoo or bekkumyouth@wrlsd.org.