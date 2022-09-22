Building Community in Westby to hold meeting Sept. 29

Building Community continues in Westby. The next meeting will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, lower level, Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Those who attend will discuss ways in which to better serve the community.

A meatball supper will be provided courtesy of Westby Area Schools’ District Administrator Steve Michaels and Mayor Dan Helgerson.

Please RSVP and/or ask questions either by emailing Lori Pedretti at lgpedretti@yahoo.com or calling (or texting) her directly at 608-606-3119. People can also reach out to Steve Michaels at steve.michaels@westby-norse.org, Michele Engh at Wintermoet@gmail.com, Dan Helgerson at westbydan@gmail.com, Christy Tainter at christytainter@gmail.com or Dan Kotek at dan.kotek@couleecap.org

For those of you who don’t know or don’t remember, this “Building Community” group held its first meeting at Branches Winery in 2017 with motivational speaker, Tom Thibodeau, founder of the Master of Arts in Servant Leadership. Thibodeau led several more meetings afterward in an effort to help build relationships in our community before the group continued independently toward the same effort.

The goals derived from the first group are listed below with our outcomes thus far.

Goals1. Build and foster healthy relationships.

2. Help students grow as leaders and future stakeholders.

3. Keep area businesses alive and enhance tourism.

4. Support projects already in place and build from their initiatives.

5. Identify additional needs and how we can collaborate to help meet those needs.

6. Build relationships between our school system and neighboring schools.

7. Teach compassion to our children and model it to one another.

8. Improved sense of community.

Outcomes

Conspiracy of Goodness project to honor our crossing guards and improve Syverson Park.

The Westby Rod & Gun Club collaborated to expand the Conspiracy of Goodness and began an annual Christmas fundraiser for WES families.

Sarah Boatman with Wisconsin Public Television learned of our work and brought PBS to Westby.

Stronger relationships between the City and the School District were established.

A School to Work pathway (we hope to expand) was initiated for students using community resources.

School walking trail was developed to bring the community into the school.

Childcare needs were impacted with the Norse Care after school and summer program.

Summer Norse Market.