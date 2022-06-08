Burgers in the Park, Norse Market return to Westby; first event is June 9

The Westby Area Chamber of Commerce will once again be offering Burgers in the Park and Norse Market this summer.

Burgers in the Park returns to Davidson Park Thursday, June 9. The longtime event, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m., will also be held June 23, July 14, July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18.

As in years past, each Burgers in the Park event will benefit a local nonprofit. The beneficiary for June 9 is Westby EMS. The other beneficiaries include: June 23 Our Savior’s Cemetery Association; July 14 Driftless Area Humane Society, which is planning to bring adoptable cats and dogs to the event; July 28 Bethel Butikk, which will also have a silent auction to benefit the Butikk; Aug. 4 Westby Lions Club; and Aug. 18 Westby Music Parents, which will feature the band performing.

The menu will be the same each Thursday – choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger, brat or hot dog plate. Each meal includes one salad, beans and one dessert. Meals are $6 for a brat/hamburger/cheeseburger plate or $5 for a hot dog plate. It is an additional $1 if diners want to include a beverage.

Stef Schroeder, executive director, Westby Area Chamber of Commerce, said the desserts and salads are donated each week. She said people are welcome to walk up to the shelter and take their meals home, or stay in the park and eat.

Davidson Park is located at 400 W. Park St.

Norse Market

This is the second summer for the Chamber’s Norse Market. The market, which is set up on Market Street and in the swimming pool parking lot, will be held on Thursdays -- June 16, July 7 and Aug. 11 -- from 5 to 8 p.m.

Schroeder said this summer’s Norse Market is growing in size, as there are more vendors. She said the Chamber is still taking applications for vendors; the cost is $25 for the entire summer.

“We’re always looking for new vendors,” she said. Anyone interested in being a vendor is welcome to send a message via the Chamber’s Facebook page or call Schroeder at 608-606-2877.

Schroeder said the Chamber will be serving beer. In addition, there will be food vendors, creators, information booths and music.

Any updates for Burgers in the Park and Norse Market can be found on the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

