Burn ban in Vernon County is lifted

On behalf of the Vernon County Fire Chiefs Association, the burn ban that had been in effect since April 3 for Vernon County was lifted Monday, May 4.
Outdoor burning can be resumed, including burning of brush and grass.. Please remember that if you are going to do any burning you shall call the Vernon County Sheriffs Ofﬁce Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 before burning. This is to ensure they are aware of the burning in case other calls come in. When you are done burning you should notify the dispatch center to let them know your burning is complete so they can take it off their list. Please be mindful of the weather conditions on the day you plan to burn.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management, the fire chiefs would also like to thank everyone for your cooperation and consideration during the ban in keeping the ﬁrst responders and firefighters safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more, information go to: hﬁllil/dnr.wi.go\.r/topic/forestfire/restrictionshtml
