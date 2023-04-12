A burn ban has been issued for Vernon County on behalf of Vernon County Emergency Management and Vernon County Fire Chiefs Association until further notice. There shall be no outdoor burning during this time. This is due to the current situation with extremely dry fire conditions. This ban will continue until conditions improve.

Sec. 31-141. - Liability.

A person utilizing or maintaining an outdoor fire shall be responsible for all fire suppression costs and any other liability resulting from damage caused by the fire. (Ord. No. 2019-3, § 11, 9-17-2019)

Sec. 31-142. - Right of entry and inspection.

The Fire Chief shall have all the rights of entry and inspection found in Wis. Stat. § 213.095. (Ord. No. 2019-3, § 12, 9-17-2019)

Sec. 31-143. - Enforcement and penalties.

(a) The fire chiefs and local law enforcement are authorized to enforce the provisions of this article.

(b) The penalty for violation of any portion of this article shall be a forfeiture of not less than $25.00 or more than $250.00 plus the cost of prosecution. Penalties are doubled for second and subsequent offenses. (Ord. No. 2019-3, § 13, 9-17-2019)

Current fire danger level: Extreme

The Vernon County Burn Ordinance can be found at: https://library.municode.com/wi/vernon_county/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=CO_CH31HESANVSA_ARTXIIOUREBU

For more information, go to: WisBurn