In partnership with the Vernon County Historical Society, McIntosh Memorial Library is pleased to bring a BUS-eum to Viroqua. The BUS-eum is a traveling museum and will be in Viroqua on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Vernon County Museum at the corner of South and Main streets.

The exhibit inside the bus is about aspects of American history including an exhibit on the history between Germany and America. On the outside of the bus attendees may enjoy the exhibit which focuses on engaging in conversation and exchanging thoughts, ideas, solutions, and even fears. The exhibit further addresses individual actions which could help build a sustainable future.

Two presentations will be held on May 6 as well. A talk about climate change will be at 10 a.m., followed by a social history talk at 11:30 a.m. Both presentations will be held inside the Vernon County Museum.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 608-637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.