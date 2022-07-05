Bus service being offered to conclusion of Vernon County Reads adult reading program

Seven public libraries in Vernon County are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center for the sixth annual Vernon County Reads adult reading program. Since June 1, residents have been stopping by their local public libraries to check out the mysteries "Driftless Gold" and "Driftless Treasure" by Vernon County author Sue Berg. Both books featuring Lt. Jim Higgins keep readers engaged with a variety of twists and turns.

Vernon County Reads will conclude with a presentation by Berg on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Hillsboro Firemen’s Community Center. Admission to the event is free of charge. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program. The third book in the series, "Driftless Deceit," will be available for purchase.

Bus transportation is being provided to the Aug. 18 event in Hillsboro. The bus will depart McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua at 5:30 p.m. The bus will make a stop in La Farge at the Lawton Memorial Library at about 6 p.m. to transport passengers to Hillsboro with an estimated arrival time of 6:30 p.m. At the conclusion of the program the bus will depart the Hillsboro Community Center at about 8:30 p.m. The bus will drop off passengers in La Farge at the Lawton Memorial Library and lastly in Viroqua at McIntosh Memorial Library.

Anyone interested in riding the bus must register by stopping by McIntosh Memorial Library or calling the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6. Bus seating is limited. Funding for the transportation provided by the participating libraries, along with the Driftless Writing Center.

The Driftless Writing Center is a nonprofit organization that connects writers, readers and audiences through workshops, discussions and public performances. Contact them at 608-492-1669 or driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com.

For more information about this event, contact McIntosh Memorial Library at 608-637-7151, like the Viroqua library Facebook page, or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

