2019 Grand Champion Swine

Foss Fine Meats purchased Dawson Swenson's Grand Champion Swine at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.

 Angel Cina, Vernon County Broadcaster

The 2019 Vernon County Fair Youth Livestock Auction was held at the livestock arena, Saturday, Sept. 14.

2019 Reserve Champion Swine

Olerud Auction Services purchased Gracie Wagemester's Reserve Champion Swine at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.

Bidders saw the Grand and Reserve Champion first in each species, followed by the showmanship winners. The remaining sale order for the different species was determined by lottery. Commission was 5 percent to cover the expense of the program.

2019 Grand Champion Rabbit

Allied Cooperative purchased Sarah Falkers' Grand Champion Rabbit at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14.  Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.

The carcass evaluation night was Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Viroqua High School cafeteria.

2019 Grand Champion Market Wether

Kloehn Trucking and Fennimore Livestock purchased Arik Helgeson's Grand Champion Market Wether at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
2019 Reserve Champion Market Wether

Equity Livestock Sales Richland Center purchased Aiden Helgeson's Reserve Champion Market Wether at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
2019 Grand Champion Sheep

Bloomington Livestock purchased Karmyn Jarzemski's Grand Champion Sheep at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
2019 Grand Champion Beef Steer

Bloomington Livestock purchased Sean Wagemester's Grand Champion Beef Steer at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
2019 Reserve Champion Dairy Steer

Pedretti Crop Insurance purchased Brendon Knutson's Reserve Champion Dairy Steer at the Vernon County Fairy, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
2019 Reserve Champion Beef Steer

Sleepy Hollow Chevy-Buick-Pontiac-GMC purchased Hunter Pedretti's Reserve Champion Beef Steer. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.

