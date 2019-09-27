Foss Fine Meats purchased Dawson Swenson's Grand Champion Swine at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
Olerud Auction Services purchased Gracie Wagemester's Reserve Champion Swine at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
Allied Cooperative purchased Sarah Falkers' Grand Champion Rabbit at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
Kloehn Trucking and Fennimore Livestock purchased Arik Helgeson's Grand Champion Market Wether at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
Equity Livestock Sales Richland Center purchased Aiden Helgeson's Reserve Champion Market Wether at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
Bloomington Livestock purchased Karmyn Jarzemski's Grand Champion Sheep at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
Bloomington Livestock purchased Sean Wagemester's Grand Champion Beef Steer at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
Pedretti Crop Insurance purchased Brendon Knutson's Reserve Champion Dairy Steer at the Vernon County Fairy, Saturday, Sept. 14. Also pictured are Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall and Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel.
The 2019 Vernon County Fair Youth Livestock Auction was held at the livestock arena, Saturday, Sept. 14.
Bidders saw the Grand and Reserve Champion first in each species, followed by the showmanship winners. The remaining sale order for the different species was determined by lottery. Commission was 5 percent to cover the expense of the program.
The carcass evaluation night was Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Viroqua High School cafeteria.
