The Rural Crawford County Internet/Broadband Survey that was mailed to 1,157 randomly selected locations concluded on April 29. More than 43 percent of the survey group returned surveys.
David Trechter, director of the UW-River Falls Survey Research Center wrote, “The Crawford County survey has a higher survey return rate than any other broadband survey our Center has done.” Assistant Director Denise Parks added, “this return rate is better than most surveys we do, regardless of the topic, in our 24 years of conducting surveys.”
The Research Center and 3C Co-op, however, are looking for input from a much larger number of the Crawford County residents, who didn’t get the mailed survey, about broadband service in rural parts of the county.
On Friday, May 3, the “open access survey" that any resident in 3C Co-op’s service area can complete, will be available. You can access this on the 3C Co-op website home page at www.3C.Coop by clicking on the dark green rectangular button titled “Open Access Internet Survey.”
3C Board member Harriet Behar said, “Now is the opportunity for all of us to make our voices heard. Each of us should express our opinions and experiences about the internet services that we have — and that we want to have. I can’t wait to finally be able to complete this survey.”
Please only complete this online internet survey if your residence, farm, or business is in 3C Co-op’s service area. Do not complete the survey if your location is in the service area for Vernon Communications Cooperative, Richland Grant Telephone Cooperative, or within the Prairie du Chien city limits — all of which currently have access to Broadband.
If you live in the town of Prairie du Chien, but outside of the city limits, you are in 3C Co-op’s service area.
Also, please do not complete this open access online survey if you already completed one in response to the mailed survey invitation. Your responses and vote have already been counted.
All other people living in 3C Co-op’s service area, that are 18-plus years old are encouraged to please complete this online survey.
To ensure the open access survey’s data integrity, it is very important that any person completing this online survey submits it online only once!
The content of the open access survey is identical to that of the surveys that were mailed to the randomly-selected group. It will be available until noon on Saturday May 18th, after which the link will be removed from the 3C Co-op website.
The data from this open access survey will be tabulated by the Research Center, separately from the results of the survey mailed to the randomly selected group, and incorporated into their final report.
People completing the survey can provide their name, address, and contact information if they would like more information about 3C Co-op.
Providing this information is not required, though will be extremely helpful for 3C Co-op to communicate with people responding and determine which are interested in signing up for internet and the other services that 3C expects to offer. Those signing up for services would become 3C Co-op’s members and owners.
The Center will only share contact information with the Co-op, not any other specific responses.
3C Co-op is committed to the Rural Internetification of Crawford County, building the fiber optic infrastructure that would provide Fiber To The Home (FTTH) for all residents in its service area.
News and updates regarding 3C’s FTTH Project will be posted on its website, with other useful info. All potential members are encouraged to “Register” on the website, which also allows access to the Blogs.
Email Info@3C.Coop for information about how you can contribute to the success of this project, or call 608-735-4322 (608-735-4 3C Co-op).
