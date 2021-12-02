Cammie Leer, Riley Prinz named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month

Cammie Leer and Riley Prinz have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for October.

Leer’s senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include AP U.S. History, Youth Teaching Youth Greenhouse, Chemistry 1, English 12, Korean (independent study), Choir, Band, Orchestra and P.E.

She has played tennis for four years, and this year she made the state round of 16. In addition, she has participated in Solo and Ensemble, band, orchestra and choir for four years; is a three-year member of FFA where she has served as reporter, secretary and vice president; is the baseball manager; has served as a class officer for four years and is now vice president; and she has appeared in the Laurel Cabaret, played in the Honors Band and has participated in forensics.

Leer’s community activities include Ghoulees in the Coulees, community service hours as a student at Laurel High School (Laurel requires 36 hours of community service; hours vary from job to job.), community theatre performances, Yello Cello and being a Park and Rec volunteer tennis coach.

In her spare time Leer enjoys playing tennis, playing music and writing songs.

Leer plans on attending college to pursue a law degree or to pursue a music degree.

She is the daughter of Chris and Christine Leer.

This school year, Prinz is studying Home and Auto 2, Math for the Trades, Family Living, Band, Construction 2, Team Sports, Psychology and English 4.

His school activities include playing varsity football, being on the Homecoming court, helping build a shed for Construction class, helping repair the potato stand on the Vernon County Fairgrounds and performing with the band at various events throughout the year.

In the community, Prinz works at Kwik Trip and Vernon Square Cinema.

His hobbies are hunting and hanging out with friends.

Prinz is in the DEP for the United State Air Force and he plans on making a career out of military service.

He is the son on Mandy and Jim Prinz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0