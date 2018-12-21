Five Main Street businesses from around the state, including Campbell Family Homes, Viroqua, have been named as finalists in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) annual Main Street Makeover Contest and have a chance to win up to $10,000 in upgrades for their storefronts.
Based on the popular reality show concept, established businesses located in one of the state’s 34 Wisconsin Main Street communities had the opportunity to nominate themselves for a “makeover” that will take place in the spring of 2019. The winning business will receive personalized technical assistance and up to $10,000 to implement recommended changes, which could include interior and exterior design improvements or personalized assistance to boost the business’s image and operations.
Finalists were selected based on their business track record, the vision for their business, and the potential for the makeover to have a positive impact on the Main Street district.
The other four finalists are:
• Anthony’s 511, Watertown
• Arrow Gift Shop, Eagle River
• Bushel & Peck’s, Beloit
• K Sera Salon and Spa, De Pere
The winner will be announced in mid-January. The winning business will spend several months working with Main Street staff and consultants from RetailWorks, Inc. a Milwaukee-based interior design firm, on a renovation plan, followed by a two-day transformation in late spring.
The new downtown storefront will be formally unveiled during a public celebration featuring state and local officials. All 20 businesses that submitted applications for the competition will receive technical assistance from the Main Street team to help achieve their goals and improve their business.
Campbell Family Homes, Viroqua: Campbell Family Homes was founded in 2008 and provides assisted-living services to individuals with developmental and physical disabilities. The company has evolved from providing only in-home services to ownership of multiple properties under a community-supported living program. The company purchased its space in downtown Viroqua in 2015 and has been slowly restoring parts of the structure. The firm hopes to introduce a retail space into the front of the store to sell items produced by its clients, and to further improve the exterior of the building to reflect its prime location on the Main Street corridor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.