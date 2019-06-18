No one was injured when a car caught fire on U.S. Hwy. 14 east of Readstown, Monday, June 17.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 1:27 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a car fire on U.S. Hwy. 14, east of Readstown near Sugar Grove Road in the town of Kickapoo.
Samantha M. Goodwin, 27, of Readstown, was driving west on Hwy. 14 when she noted her car starting cutting out and then quit. She was able to coast the vehicle to the shoulder before smoke and fire engulfed the vehicle. Readstown Fire Department arrived on scene and reported the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Readstown and Viola fire departments extinguished the fire. The vehicle is a complete loss and no one was hurt.
The Readstown Fire Department, Readstown Ambulance Service, Viola Police Department, Viola Fire Department and the Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad assisted at the scene. This case remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
