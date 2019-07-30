The Vernon County Health Department and their partners the Viroqua Police Department, Vernon Memorial Healthcare and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, have received donations that make it possible to administer the car seat program in 2019.
Gundersen Health System (GHS) supports the efforts to keep kids safe with a generous contribution of $2,000. This contribution will be used for the purchase of car seats to be distributed through the Viroqua Area Buckle -Up Task Force (VABUTF). The focus of the task force is to provide low income families of Vernon County with access to safety seats and installation instructions by certified Car Passenger Safety Technicians (CPST's).
In order to better serve the people, the VABUTF holds six child passenger safety checkup events each year May through October. An office appointment can also be scheduled by contacting the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251. VABUTF car passenger safety technicians can also be contacted at the Viroqua Police Department, the Vernon Memorial Healthcare and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department.
The next car seat event will be held Aug. 7 at the Sleepy Hollow Ford Dealership, 150 Fairlane, (County Hwy. BB), Viroqua. Calling ahead for an appointment at 608-637-5251 will help to plan for the number of Car Passenger Safety Technician's necessary for the event.
Additional car seat checks will be held on Sept. 4 at Sleepy Hollow Dodge Ram. All events are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The final event for the 2019 season will be Oct. 2 at the Vernon County Health Department, Erlandson Office Building parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Other contributions to this year's program include Sleepy Hollow Auto Sales and River Valley Auto Sales.
