Carlisle Evans Peck and the Lady’s Slippers will appear at Driftless Books and Music, 518 Walnut St., Viroqua, Tuesday, May 7, at 6:30 p.m.
Minneapolis singer-songwriter Carlisle Evans Peck is bringing his ethereal and ornate music on the road. Bedecked in black lipstick and conjuring vividly rendered landscapes of emotion, Carlisle and his band The Lady’s Slippers will perform songs from their 2018 record "Electric Porcelain," an ambitious orchestral-pop epic.
Equally at home in a wooded glade or on a cabaret stage, Carlisle has enchanted audiences throughout the Midwest with his intimate and moving compositions. After a captivating house concert in Viroqua a year ago as a duo with cellist Julia Floberg, Carlisle is returning with his full band. Joined by The Lady’s Slippers - an eclectic mix of strings, choral harmonies, electric guitar, and driving percussion -- his mythologies take on a new expansive, raw power.
