The annual Caroling of the Choirs, sponsored by the Viroqua Ministerial Association, will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, Sunday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.
Participates include Immanuel Lutheran, West Prairie Singers, St. Mary’s Choir, Viroqua Community Bell Choir, United Methodist, Good Shepherd Lutheran and the RidgeTones.
