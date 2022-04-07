Carve In @ the Bekkum to feature carver April Millard Bird

Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby will once again hold its most popular event, Carve In @ the Bekkum, Saturday, April 23. The event started in 2017 and has grown to include more than 50 carvers from a 200-mile radius. Several hundred people are expected to attend this event that celebrates the Scandinavian folk art and hobby of woodcarving. Library board member John Sutton had the idea for the event as a means to increase interest and educate library patrons, as well as general members of the community, about woodcarving. Years ago, there were many carvers in the area and the library has quite a good selection of books to offer anyone who wants to learn or improve their skills.

This year’s Featured Carver is April Millard Bird who hails from Madison. April is a tremendous carver and particularly enjoys bark carving. In 2004, April took her mother to the local senior center when they had “open carving.” April kept busy with her needlework as her mom was busy learning to carve. April took her mother again the following week and someone asked her if she wouldn’t like to try carving. She has been hooked ever since!

April enjoys working with cottonwood bark because it layers like pages in a book. She enjoys the creativity a new piece of bark triggers as she thinks about what she is going to carve. April never uses a pattern, always letting the piece of wood direct her work. She says other bark carvers are also great inspiration for her. April will be displaying many of her unique bark carvings and will be demonstrating her carving skills throughout the day. April gets ideas from the shape of the wood, from pieces she has seen on Pinterest, and from books she has studied. April, like most woodcarvers, took classes when she started carving, but like many others, she has developed her skills through practice, practice, and more practice.

Most of the carvers that are participating in Carve In 6 are artists and hobbyists who have attended previous events. Flat plane, acanthus, realistic, relief, chip, caricature, in-the-round, and good old-fashioned whittling are some of the terms that these excellent carvers use to describe their type of artform. Most of the carvers will have items for sale.

Carve In @ the Bekkum is designed to promote interest in the general public and provide education for carvers of all skill levels. If you are interested in learning how to carve, you will be able to talk with the carvers about how to get started, learn tips and tricks from more practiced carvers, or even get help in a particular style of woodcarving. There will be many opportunities for observers and buyers as well.

Please join us on Saturday, April 23 in the Community Room (basement) of the Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby. The event will be happening from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 206 N. Main St. The main entrance is at the back of the building where there will be plenty of parking. For questions about the event, call Chairman John Sutton at 608-606-4396 or the Bekkum Library at 608-634-4419.

