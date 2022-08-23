Cashton Fall Fest is Sept. 9-11

Cashton Community Club's 75th annual Cashton Fall Fest will be held in the village park, Sept. 9-11.

The festival kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 7 with "Welcome Back to Cashton Fall Fest!" sponsored by the Bank of Cashton. The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the new Bank of Cashton. There will be Fall Fest footage, food and refreshments and music.

Events on Friday, Sept. 9 begin at 10:30 a.m. with an old-fashioned tractor ride. Participants will line up at 10 a.m. and leave from Trescher's Farm at 10:30 a.m. Other events include an antique tractor pull at 7 p.m. and Midnight Magic DJ from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Activities on Saturday, Sept. 10 include a fire department breakfast at the fire station from 7 to 11 a.m., the Cashton Library 5K Fun Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m. (participants can register at the library beginning at 7:30 a.m.) and Scenic Coulee Flag Football at the old soccer field in the village park from 1 to 3 p.m.

Saturday also includes the first annual Cashton Snowmobile Show in the elementary school parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Antique to present-day snowmobiles will be on display. Contact Gerald at 608-462-3006 or Brian at 608-386-6849 to enter the show.

In addition, there is a classic car and bike show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cashton FFA Farm Toy Show and Antique Tractor Show in the high school gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Fall Fest Ride from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (register at the village park; anything street legal is welcome; the cost is $15 per person and there will be cash prizes), a kids pedal tractor pull on the park's tennis court at 2 p.m. (registration is free through age 11) and a mini pullers lawn tractor pull in the park at 2 p.m.

Saturday's music includes Shock Pocket from 4 to 7 p.m. and The Pat Watters Band from 8 p.m. to midnight. Button admission is required. The day ends with fireworks at dusk.

Sunday, Sept. 11 features a community worship service on the Trinity Lutheran Church lawn at 10 a.m. with the Revs. Bob Streeter and Amanda Schultz-Garcia. All are welcome. In addition, charcoal chicken will be served at the Cashton Village Park at 11 a.m. and the parade at 12:30 p.m.

Arts and crafts will be available at the Cashton Community Hall Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be a volleyball tournament. For more information, contact Lucas Fanning at 608-487-6903. In addition, there will be a Cashton Fall Festival medallion hunt. Visit the Cashton Community Club Facebook page for clues.

Spectrum Carnival will be on hand with wristband specials.

Cashton Fall Fest buttons are available at local retailers. Buttons are $2 in advance and $3 at the fest.

More details about the festival can be found on the Cashton Community Club-Cashton Fall Fest Facebook page.