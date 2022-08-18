Cashton Lions Club to hold Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive

Since 1949, the Cashton Lions Club has been guided by the Lions International motto of “We Serve." The Cashton Lions Club aids individuals with disabilities, especially those with sight and hearing difficulties. They also contribute funds and man-hours to humanitarian efforts and projects benefiting their community.

With that in mind, the Cashton Lions have decided to host their fourth annual “Stuff The Bus” school supply donation drive. The event will be held Aug. 27 at the Bank of Cashton from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The bank is located at 724 Front St. in Cashton. Club members will be serving brats, hamburgers and pork chop sandwiches and will also accept the donation of cash and school supplies. The donations received will benefit the students attending the Cashton Public Schools and Sacred Heart Parochial School.

During this time of uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty, the Lions feel there is a need to help families with school-age children who may not be able to provide all of the supplies needed to assure a productive learning experience. Whether they are attending class online or in the classroom, school supplies remain critical to helping students feel prepared to succeed.

Monetary support can be made payable and sent to: Cashton Lions Club, Stuff The Bus, 543 Green St., Cashton, WI 54619. It may also be dropped off the day of the event.

School supplies needed include backpacks, Kleenex, sanitizing wipes, ear buds, pencils, pens and notebooks. If you wish to donate supplies a complete list may be found at www.cashton.k12.wi.us