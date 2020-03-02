Cashton man injured in one-vehicle crash in Vernon County

A Cashton man was injured Saturday, Feb. 29, in a single-vehicle crash on Knapp Valley Road near Kelbel Road in the town of Clinton.
At about 3:24 a.m., Joseph Gokey, 24, was traveling northbound on Knapp Valley Road when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and struck a tree, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle's airbag deployed, and Gokey was extricated from the vehicle and taken by La Farge Ambulance Service to Vernon Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.