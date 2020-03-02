Cashton man injured in one-vehicle crash on Knapp Valley Road in Vernon County
Cashton man injured in one-vehicle crash on Knapp Valley Road in Vernon County

A Cashton man was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Knapp Valley Road near Kelbel Road in the town of Clinton, Saturday, Feb. 29.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:24 a.m. Joseph Gokey, 24, was traveling northbound on Knapp Valley Road when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, and struck a tree. The vehicle airbag deployed and Gokey was extricated from the vehicle and taken by La Farge Ambulance Service to Vernon Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

