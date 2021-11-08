Cashton woman injured in one-vehicle crash in town of Hillsboro

A Cashton woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kraemer Road and County Road F in the town of Hillsboro, Nov. 6.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:15 p.m., Ericka Klink, 36, was attempting to turn left onto County Road F and took the corner too sharp, driving over a large culvert. The vehicle struck the ditch and came to rest.

Airbags were deployed and Klink was not wearing her seat belt. She sustained a minor injury in the accident and was treated on scene by Hillsboro EMS. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident.

Assisting the sheriff's office was the Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro EMS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0