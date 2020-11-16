Cashton women injured in two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 27

Two Cashton women were injured Friday, Nov. 13 in a two-vehicle accident on State Hwy. 27 and County Hwy. X in the town of Christiana.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:43 p.m. the office received multiple calls about the two-vehicle accident. Jill Davidson, 39, was operating her vehicle on State Hwy. 27 facing south. Davidson was stopped and had her left turn signal on, waiting for a break of oncoming traffic to eventually turn onto County Hwy. X. Bettyna Reinhardt, 32, was traveling southbound in her vehicle on State Hwy. 27. Reinhardt struck Davidson in the rear of the vehicle.
A juvenile was a passenger in the accident. Both vehicles airbags deployed and both vehicles sustained a significant amount of damage. All three occupants were wearing their seat belts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Reinhardt was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.
Assisting at the scene was the Westby Police Department, Westby Fire/EMS, Tri-State Ambulance, Sleepy Hollow Towing and George's Towing.
