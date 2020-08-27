Cathy Reed returns to Viroqua Area Schools as student services director

A familiar face has returned to Viroqua Area Schools – Cathy Reed, the new student services director.

Reed, who taught special education at Viroqua High School for 17 years and was the special education director at Prairie du Chien for four years, began her new role July 1. She fills the position previously held by Jana Yashinsky.

The new student services director said she has always believed in the strong positivity of Viroqua Area Schools and wanted to return, so she applied for the position.

“It’s the school of my heart,” Reed said, “and it’s a lot closer to home.” The former Cathy Conaway was born and raised in Viroqua.

She said her goals are to help and support and provide the best education for all students, and keep them safe. “We will work at the different levels for all students.”

Reed said a student services director wears many hats, for example, helping students who need academic support, or serving as a Title 9 coordinator if there’s an abuse situation.

Reed has two adult daughters – Caitlin, who is the school psychologist in Westby, and Courtney, who is the production manager at Alpha Graphics in Minneapolis.

“I live in my grandparents renovated farmhouse and live on the family farm,” she said. “That was a big part of moving home.”

Reed said she is excited to be back in the community and enjoy the diverse population. “Viroqua is a dynamic community and it’s a pleasure to serve the community.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

