Cedarburg man injured in single-vehicle crash in town of Kickapoo

One-vehicle crash

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Donald Balusik, 75, of Cedarbug, Wisconsin, was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle and struck the end of a guardrail, Saturday, April 23 on U.S. Hwy. 14 near Moore Road in the town of Kickapoo.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A Cedarburg, Wisconsin man was treated and released at the scene following a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 14 near Moore Road in the town of Kickapoo, Saturday, April 23.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Balusik, 75, was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle and struck the end of a guardrail. His vehicle continued down a steep embankment and over a concrete drainage barrier coming to rest at the bottom. Balusik was wearing his seat belt and all airbags deployed.

The Readstown Fire Department, Readstown First Responders and the La Farge Truck Center assisted at the scene.

