The Viroqua Area Rotary Club is  producing the Celtic Beat 2: Celtic and Gaelic Fest, Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. at the Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua. The concert will feature a variety of Celtic and Scottish music and song, with some audience participation.

The event will feature David Ebbert, vocalist; Dodie Whitaker and Stephanie Pedretti, vocalist and flutist; the Viroqua Celtic Music Society band with seven vocalists, violinists, guitarists and drummer who also plays the penny whistle; Rotarian Shereen Baird who will be reciting a work by Robert Burns in Gaelic English; and the La Crosse and District Pipes and Drums under the direction of Pipe Major Perry Loken. Celeste Thalhammer will again entertain the audience with lively and intricate Irish step dances. An added performer this year is Terry Visgar of Tales by Terry, who will share some Irish and Scottish tall tales.

Tickets are available for purchase at Citizens First Bank, Callan Wealth Management, Viroqua Food Co-op, Quillin's and Parrish Music, all in Viroqua, and from the Bank of Ontario, Westby office, Vernon Women’s Alliance and from Viroqua Rotarians. For reservations or more information, contact kdahl@mwt.net.

