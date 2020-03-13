Celtic Beat 3: Celtic and Gaelic Festival returns to Viroqua

The Viroqua Area Rotary Club is producing the Celtic Beat 3: Celtic and Gaelic Festival on Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m. at the Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua.
The afternoon will feature a variety of Celtic and Scottish music and song. Welcoming the audience on March 29 before and while the doors open will be Greg Bautch, Viroqua's own Pied Piper. Bautch will call the audience to the theater by piping a medley of tunes called "retreats." The program features Irish stories and jokes told by Cecilia Ferran, as well as Irish set and step dancers who are Kathy and Paul O'Rourke, Julee Caspers Agar and Ben Agar, and Celeste Thalhamtsmer. Ravensfire, a talented and lively trio, will perform Scottish songs and music.
The grand finale will again thrill lovers of bag pipe and powerful drumming music performed by the La Crosse and District Pipes and Drums under the direction of Pipe Major Perry Loken.
This is the third Celtic Beat produced by the Viroqua Area Rotary Club and it is its major fundraiser. All monies raised will support youth scholarships, park improvement projects, holiday gifts for youth, many community projects and worldwide efforts to improve the quality of life of impoverished peoples.
Tickets are available at the Viroqua Chamber office, Quillin's, Nelson Agri-Center, Viroqua Food Co-op, Viroqua High School Student Council, Citizens First Bank, Associated Bank, Royal Bank, Bethel Home and Services, Vernon Women's Alliance, and from Rotary members.
Rotarians will greet the audience with hand wipes to allay any concerns regarding the flu and coronavirus.