On Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m., the Westby Area Historical Society will hold its annual free Cemetery Stone Cleaning Workshop at the Country Coon Prairie Church Cemetery.
We will have all the supplies you need to learn how to take care of your ancestors’ monuments. Please come in clothing that allows you to bend or even kneel so you can reach every surface of your stone. The process takes only a small amount of time per stone and a little bit of elbow grease but the efforts are well worth it! Attend now so you have all summer to clean cemetery stones.
Come join us to see how you can honor the members of your family who have gone before by renewing their stones. For more information, call 608-634-4478 or email westbywihistory@gmail.com.