Challenge to celebrate Heath Gilkes' memory, commitment to community

Heath Gilkes of Westby, who died from cancer Feb. 13, was a member of the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg Committee. Committee members have come up with the 52 For Heath Thrivent Action Team Challenge to honor his memory and commitment to supporting the community.

Linda DeGarmo said Gilkes, who was 52 when he died and a Thrivent representative, was in the community doing good all the time, whether it was Boy Scouts, school events or church activities. She said Gilkes and his wife, Tammy, were also involved with the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

DeGarmo said Thrivent has Action Teams that give up to $250 seed money to different events and causes. Thrivent members who qualify get two of these per year. “We came up with the idea of trying to hold 52 Action Team events in his honor,” she said.

The Thrivent Action Teams can support a cause of their choice to honor Gilkes before Sept. 25, when he will be celebrated at the Sole Burner of Chaseburg event.

DeGarmo said when people apply for a Thrivent Action Team, they should include “52 for Heath” in the project title, which allows Thrivent to track the Action Teams being held in Gilkes’ memory.