Challenge to celebrate Heath Gilkes' memory, commitment to community

Heath Gilkes of Westby, who died from cancer Feb. 13, was a member of the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg Committee. Committee members have come up with the 52 For Heath Thrivent Action Team Challenge to honor his memory and commitment to supporting the community.
Linda DeGarmo said Gilkes, who was 52 when he died and a Thrivent representative, was in the community doing good all the time, whether it was Boy Scouts, school events or church activities. She said Gilkes and his wife, Tammy, were also involved with the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.
DeGarmo said Thrivent has Action Teams that give up to $250 seed money to different events and causes. Thrivent members who qualify get two of these per year. “We came up with the idea of trying to hold 52 Action Team events in his honor,” she said.
The Thrivent Action Teams can support a cause of their choice to honor Gilkes before Sept. 25, when he will be celebrated at the Sole Burner of Chaseburg event.
DeGarmo said when people apply for a Thrivent Action Team, they should include “52 for Heath” in the project title, which allows Thrivent to track the Action Teams being held in Gilkes’ memory.
“We ask people to take photos of events and send them to the 52 for Heath Facebook group,” DeGarmo said. She said the photos will also be displayed in a special area at September’s Sole Burner event.
“We just want people to go out into the area (and do events) in his honor,” she said.
The kickoff Zoom meeting for the challenge was held April 12, and DeGarmo said 14 Action Teams have already signed up, including some Sole Burner events, to continue Gilkes’ values and good deeds. “We’re hoping for good things,” she said.
DeGarmo said Gilkes was on the Sole Burner committee for eight years and was the event’s honorary chair in 2015.
“He was an amazing man,” she said. “If there was anything happening in the community, he was there. He was just an amazing man. He died way too young. I miss him. Everything he did was unbelievable.”
For more information about the 52 For Heath Thrivent Action Team Challenge, contact Thrivent employees Jeanne Foss at 608-386-9702 or Sarah Siefkes at 608-304-6518 or sarah.siefkes@thrivent.com.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.