Charges filed against Viroqua police chief revealed at city's police commission meeting

The Viroqua Police Commission held a meeting and public hearing Nov. 30 to discuss charges filed by the mayor against Chief of Police Richard Niedfeldt.

Niedfeldt has been on paid leave.

According to News 8 Now/News 8000, Mayor Justin Running filed five charges against Niedfeldt. The charges relate to insubordination, failing to report the harassment of a fellow officer and lying to the public.

News 8 Now/News 8000 reported: “The mayor also accused the chief of communicating with the public without former mayor Karen Mischel’s authorization, and lying to a citizen about the number of public meetings regarding the department’s ‘Thin Blue Line’ logo.

“The mayor also accused Niedfeldt of labeling an officer as ‘Under Investigation’ in a database, which was inaccurate.”

Charles Wenten, former Grafton Police chief, conducted the investigation.

News 8 Now/News 8000 also reported that the Viroqua police chief is also accused of failing to follow the mayor’s orders, and failing to meet and create a traffic report. During his testimony, Niedfeldt denied each accusation.

The police commission heard from several witnesses. After about five hours of testimony, the police commission called for a recess, and plans to review a transcript of the hearing when they meet Dec. 7.

Niedfeldt started his job as Viroqua’s police chief on Sept. 30, 2019.