Charlie Durochik, Carter Roels earn Viroqua Area Rotary Club honors

Charlie Durochik and Carter Roels have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for September. Durochik’s first-semester classes include AP statistics, personal finance, team sports, concert choir, band and English IV. During the second semester she’ll be taking drawing, concert choir, band and AP environmental science.

Her school activities at Viroqua High School include student council (president), class officer for the senior class (vice president), National Honor Society (president), Solo and Ensemble state qualifier (vocal and instrumental), Art Club (placed first in regionals and at state), forensics, musical and color guard.

In the community Durochik is active with Viroqua Community Theatre, is an artist for Cozad’s One-Fly and is and employee at Viroqua Main Street Public Market.

Her hobbies are singing, drawing, painting, playing piano, Animal Crossing, baking, and supporting and owning small businesses.

Durochik said she hopes to attend NYU or Yale to major in botany and minor in music performance.

She is the daughter of Linda Durochik and David Durochik.

Roels’ senior-year classes are Youth Teaching Youth Biology, personal finance, Woods I, construction, English IV, AP environmental science, AP calculus, team sports and band.

He’s a member of the school’s jazz and pep bands, runs cross country, and plays basketball and tennis.

Roels’ community activities include being a member of the Boy Scouts. He is an Eagle Scout.

His hobbies are fishing, hunting and lifting.

Roels plans on attending college and majoring in biology.

He is the son of Tammy and David Roels.