Chaseburg celebrates centennial with music, fireworks

Chaseburg was buzzing with extra activity, Saturday, as people came to the village to celebrate its centennial.

Saturday’s activities included a brief program with the Chaseburg American Legion Post 202 color guard presenting the flags, Emily (Johnson) Wicker of Chaseburg singing the national anthem and Rep. Loren Oldenburg presenting village officials with a proclamation acknowledging the village’s 100th anniversary.

The day’s festivities also included the final Ky’s 3.1 Run – Remembering Kylie – A 5K Scholarship Run/Walk, an open house at the old schoolhouse on Swain Street, live music by Tom Conrad, Moniker, Ontourage and the Corey Wise Band, food trucks, the Chaseburg Centennial Bags Tournament, refreshments and fireworks at dusk.

Friday night featured a fish fry and live music by Juice Neck and Craig Olson Project.

The celebration, which took place in the village park, was organized by Friends of Chaseburg.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times.

