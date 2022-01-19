 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chaseburg celebrates winter with Trail Days parade

A gray and cloudy day didn’t stop people of all ages from enjoying the Trail Days parade in Chaseburg, Sunday, Jan. 16.

The Chaseburg Community Snowtrailers hosted the 52nd annual event beginning on Saturday, Jan. 15. In addition to the parade, the event included a poker run, live music, a chicken-que, a medallion hunt and raffle drawing.

There were about 18 entries in the parade.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

