Chaseburg man hits power pole in village of Genoa
Von Ruden accident

Chase M. Von Ruden, 23, of Chaseburg had at tire failure, causing his vehicle to pull to the right where he struck a power pole at the intersection of State Hwy. 56 and Main Street in the village of Genoa, Wednesday, May 27.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A Chaseburg man hit a power pole at the intersection of State Hwy. 56 and Main Street in the village of Genoa, Wednesday, May 27, following a tire failure.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:46 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center received a call of the one-vehicle accident. It was reported that a vehicle had struck a power pole and there were power lines down on the road.

Chase M. Von Ruden, 23, of Chaseburg was traveling west on State Hwy. 56. Von Ruden was making a right turn onto Main Street in Genoa when his tire had a failure, causing the vehicle to pull to the right where he struck a power pole. The power pole  snapped in half, with the top section landing on top of the vehicle. The downed pole caused a power outage in the surrounding area for several hours. The vehicle was removed due to disabling damage and there were no reported injuries.

The Genoa Fire Department and Excel Energy assisted at the scene.

