Chaseburg man injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35

A Chaseburg man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Jan. 25 on State Hwy. 35 near Bluff Road in the town of Wheatland.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:04 p.m.the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch center received a report of the single-vehicle crash.

The driver, Samuel Lecheler, 26, was traveling north on State Hwy. 35 when he lost control of his vehicle due to the recent snow. Lecheler's vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch. Lecheler was evaluated at the scene for possible injuries by Wheatland First Responders.

The Wheatland First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.

