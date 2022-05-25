Chaseburg man not injured in one-vehicle rollover in town of Sterling

On May 23 at about 10:18 p.m., the Vernon County Dispatch Center received notification of a one-vehicle rollover accident on Fortner Road approximately a quarter mile south of County Road N in the township of Sterling. The driver of the vehicle left prior to law enforcement arrival.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, it was later identified that Axel Schmidt, 25, of Chaseburg, was the driver of the vehicle. Schmidt approached a sharp corner, and was unable to maintain control of the vehicle as he entered the corner. The vehicle exited the roadway onto the left shoulder of the road and rolled over onto the driver side of the vehicle. Schmidt did not report any injuries from the accident.