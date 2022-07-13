 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chaseburg teen injured in rollover crash on County Road K

Crash Davis

Emma R. Davis, 17, of Chaseburg, received minor non-life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash July 11 County Road K.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A Chaseburg teen was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash July 11 on County Road K just west of Elm Drive in the town of Bergen.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 12:43 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the crash. Emma R. Davis, 17, of Chaseburg, was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition west on County Road K when she failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. Davis over-corrected, causing her vehicle to re-enter the road and then swerve back into the ditch. The vehicle struck the embankment, causing it to rollover. Davis was able to get herself out of the vehicle. She was treated and transported to Mayo Clinic Health Services of La Crosse with minor non-life-threatening injuries. Davis was wearing her seat belt and airbags were deployed.

The Stoddard-Bergen Fire and First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.

