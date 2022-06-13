Chaseburg to celebrate 100 years June 17-18

Chaseburg will celebrate its centennial in the village park, Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18.

The celebration, which is being organized by Friends of Chaseburg, kicks off Friday with a fish fry starting at 5 p.m. and ending when all of the food is served. In addition, there is registration and packet pickup for the 10th annual and final Ky’s 3.1 Run – Remembering Kylie – A 5K Scholarship Run/Walk at the Chaseburg Village Hall from 5 to 7 p.m.

Live music on Friday includes Juice Neck at 5:30 p.m. and Craig Olson Project at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s festivities begin with Ky’s Run/Walk at 9 a.m.; day-of registration is from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m.

The Chaseburg Centennial Bags Tourney is also planned for Saturday. Signup starts at noon, and the bags fly at 1 p.m. The tournament will feature two-person teams; bring your own partner. There is a $10 per person entry fee. There is $1,000 purse.

A program will begin at 12:30 p.m. and feature a presentation of more than 100 photos, said Eric Ostrem, one of the centennial celebration organizers.

“That’s going to be neat,” Ostrem said. “It will be put on a zip drive and will be for sale during the celebration.” He said if the zip drives sell out, names will be taken and more will be ordered.

There will also be an open house at the old schoolhouse, 102 Swain St., from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view a piece of Chaseburg’s history, then and now. People are welcome to share remembrances, photos and memorabilia from their school days. Light refreshments will be served in the yard, weather permitting.

If anyone has photos, school items or memories to display, they may contact Laura Johnson at lgjson@mwt.net, 608-792-6481 or Kathy Trussoni at kathytrussoni@gmail.com, 608-483-2144.

Saturday’s live music includes Tom Conrad from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Moniker from 1 to 3 p.m., Ontourage from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and the Corey Wise Band at 7:30 p.m. Admission entry wristband for the music is $5.

Food trucks, refreshments and raffles will be on the grounds all day. Fireworks will launch at dusk. Absolutely no pets or carry-ins allowed.

“We want to celebrate Chaseburg and its incorporation as a village 100 year ago, and the fact we are still here,” Ostrem said.

A bit of history

According to the book, “History of Vernon County, Wisconsin, 1884,” Chaseburg “is located on section 28, on the east side of Coon river.” It was laid out and platted by George Swain and George Lyttle on June 4, 1866, and was named in honor of Henry Chase, “who had been instrumental in founding the village. The original plat comprised twelve blocks or squares, and the first dwelling home was erected by George Swain.”

“History of Vernon County” notes: “The first saw mill was built and put in running order by Henry Chase, in 1862.

“Mr. Chase and George Little [sic] erected the first flouring mill, in 1863.

“The first store was opened, in 1863, by Hon. J.W. Hoyt, and he now enjoys the largest trade in the village. Joseph W. Hoyt is also postmaster of Chaseburg, and owns 190 acres of land in this town…. He was chairman of the board of Hamburg town for five years, also chairman of the county board for two years. In 1870-71, he represented the county of Vernon in the State Legislature…”

“History of Vernon County, Wisconsin” also notes: “A prominent man of this village was Henry Chase, who came from Vermont in 1862, and after a short stay in Dane county, came to this place, and was instrumental in building up the village which bears his name. He was elected a member of the State Assembly in 1868. He, in company with George A. Lyttle, owned the Coon River Mills at this point. Mr. Chase died in March 1872, leaving a wife and three children. After his death, Mr. Lyttle took Mr. Chase’s interest in the mill.”

Chaseburg was officially incorporated in 1922. According to the Vernon County Censor dated June 14, 1922, “The matter of incorporation of the Village of Chaseburg was heard before the court today, and a court order signed legalizing the move providing that the action is ratified by the vote of the people of the village. No one appeared in opposition.”

Village firsts

“History of Vernon County, Wisconsin” notes the following firsts in the village:

The first sermon was preached in 1863 by the Rev. H.A. Stub in Henry Chase’s house.

The first blacksmith shop was built in 1864 by Mr. Cogswell.

The first school was taught in the village schoolhouse by Miss Spence in 1865.

The first birth was Nellie, the daughter of George Swain and his wife.

The first hotel was built by George W. Swain.

The first shoemaker was Mathias Peterson.

The first physician was Dr. Rusk.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

