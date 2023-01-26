 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chaseburg Trail Days parade celebrates winter

Bundled up against the cold, people of all ages gathered in Chaseburg Sunday, Jan. 22, for the Trail Days parade.

In addition to the parade, the two-day event included a poker run, music by The Craig Olson Project, a raffle, a medallion hunt and the Best Ever Chicken Que.

The 53rd annual event was hosted by the Chaseburg Community Snowtrailers.

