Chaseburg Trail Days parade celebrates winter

Bundled up against the cold, people of all ages gathered in Chaseburg Sunday, Jan. 22, for the Trail Days parade.
In addition to the parade, the two-day event included a poker run, music by The Craig Olson Project, a raffle, a medallion hunt and the Best Ever Chicken Que.
The 53rd annual event was hosted by the Chaseburg Community Snowtrailers.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Angie Cina
Vernon County Times editor
Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today