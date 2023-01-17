 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chaseburg Trail Days to be celebrated Jan. 21-22

Color guard

The Chaseburg American Legion color guard leads the Trail Days parade, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

 Angie Cina

The Chaseburg Community Snowtrailers will be hosting the 53rd annual Trail Days, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22.

Saturday features the poker run turn-in starting at 4 p.m. in the upper level of the Chaseburg Village Hall. Participants must be at the Village Hall by 6:30 p.m. sharp to qualify for payout.

Once again, Saturday night will include music. The Craig Olson Project will be playing from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge. Drinks, snacks and raffle items will be available.

Sunday kicks off with the Best Ever Chicken Que starting at 11 a.m. People can pick up their meal as a drive-thru using the lower road at the Village Hall, or they may dine inside.

The parade starts at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Trail Days drawings will take place at the Village Hall at 4 p.m.

People are also reading…

According to the Chaseburg Snowtrailers website, the club offers more than 60 miles of trails. The trails lead riders to Chaseburg, Stoddard, Genoa and Romance. The trails also connect with the Coon Valley/Westby and Viroqua trail systems, along with La Crosse County.

Parade watchers

People gather in front of the Chaseburg Post Office for the annual Trail Days parade, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

