Chaseburg's Linda DeGarmo receives top volunteer award for excellence in cancer advocacy.

Linda DeGarmo of Chaseburg was named the State Lead Ambassador (SLA) of the Year by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) for her dedicated volunteer and advocacy efforts to help make cancer a national priority.

This annual award is presented to a lead ACS CAN volunteer who has demonstrated exemplary leadership while advocating for the organization’s priority areas of cancer-related public policy.

“Linda is celebrated across our organization as a standout volunteer and cancer advocate,” said Lisa Lacasse, president of ACS CAN. “She consistently goes above and beyond the call of duty and is responsible for tremendous fundraising and grassroots mobilization successes throughout Wisconsin and nationwide. We are thankful for Linda’s leadership and dedication to supporting public policies proven to save lives from cancer.”

As the SLA for Wisconsin since the start of 2022, Linda collaborates with lawmakers, ACS CAN staff members and other volunteers to advance cancer-related legislative campaign goals for the state. Linda’s passion for advancing ACS CAN’s mission stems from losing her 9-year-old daughter, Tammi, to leukemia in 1978. Turning her grief to action, Linda has made it her life’s work to do all she can to impact the fight against cancer.

"Linda DeGarmo is a pillar of the ACS CAN and ACS volunteer community in Wisconsin and nationally," said Emily Hall ACS CAN Wisconsin grassroots manager. “She embodies leadership, passion, and advocacy. Linda is the definition of a servant leader and unconditionally gives her time, energy, and resources to advance the mission.”

The award was presented on Sept. 11 as part of the annual ACS CAN Leadership Summit and Lobby Day. Nearly 700 cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones met in-person for the first time since 2019 with their elected officials on Sept. 13 to urge them to make cancer a national priority.

ACS CAN recognizes Linda’s determination to advocate for meaningful legislation that helps eliminate the burden of cancer across the country.