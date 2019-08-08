The Ferryville Tourism Council will hold its third and final Chautauqua program of the 2019 Summer Series at the Ferryville Village Hall, Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Bob O’Connor will be the featured presenter.
O’Connor is returning for his third season as a guest speaker. His topic will be Dennis Hart Mahan, an instructor of engineering at West Point for 41 years. He taught more than 900 cadets who went on to fight in the Civil War. Four hundred fifty of those cadets became generals in the war on both the Union and the Confederate sides. O’Connor will share information and stories about this fairly unknown figure from the Civil War era.
O’Connor is the author of 15 books — nine are historical fiction, five are nonfiction, and one is a children’s book. All of his books are about the American Civil War. He is a very active speaker who has appeared more than 1,000 times in 23 states since 2010. He will also be giving a presentation at the Lansing Library, Lansing, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Entitled “Brother against Brother,” the Lansing presentation will be about the Culp brothers of Gettysburg who fought on opposite sides in the Civil War. He will have some of his books available for purchase at both programs.
For more information, like the Ferryville Tourism Council at Facebook.com/ferryvillewi or call Joanne White 608-734-9018. Treats will be provided before the event.
