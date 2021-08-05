Chautauqua Summer Program planned in Ferryville

The final program of this summer’s series will be given by Bob O’Connor, an author and historian from Charles Town, West Virginia. O’Connor’s topic will be “Mrs. Slater, the Missing Lincoln Conspirator.” Sarah Slater was a courier for the Confederacy, moving parcels from the South to Montreal, Canada. During the course of her movements, she came into contact with John Wilkes Booth and John Surratt. She was very secretive by always wearing a mourning veil to cover her face. This greatly led to her anonymity both during her movements and after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln when no one could describe what she looked like. How did she escape from being captured? Was she really an additional conspirator to the assassination?