Cheese of Champs Sale to be held at the Vernon County Fair Sept. 17

The second annual Vernon County Dairy Youth Cheese of Champs Sale is back and cheesier than ever! The Cheese of Champs Sale, held following the Meat Animal Sale will sell four “Cheese Lovers Baskets” and four “Themed Baskets." The themed baskets will include items representing Vernon County and the cheese lover's baskets will include (one) 5-pound block of cheddar cheese, (five) 2.5-pound blocks of cheddar cheese (manufactured from milk produced from cows exhibited at the 2021 fair) and (five) bags of fresh cheese curds (from milk produced from cows at the 2022 fair).

The proceeds from the Cheese of Champs Sale will benefit Vernon County’s dairy youth with cash awards as follows:

The exhibitors of the Supreme Champion Grade, Registered, and Bred and Owned animals;

Four dairy youth showmanship winners (one from each of the four age groups);

Five lottery winners from the showmanship classes: third and fourth grade (one), fifth and sixth grade (one), seventh and eighth grade (one) and senior showmanship (two).

Fifty percent of the proceeds will be awarded as outlined above to the youth at the October Annual Dairy Gala and 50% will go into the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund for annual dairy youth activities such as farm tours, educational scholarships, dairy judging, dairy bowl, dairy career videos, dairy career panels, Snow Day Funday, Make It with Milk Day, Day of Dairy, dairy youth T-shirts, triple show premiums, and showmanship premiums for Junior dairy exhibitors at the county fair, trips to World Dairy Expo, and the Outstanding Junior and Senior Dairy Youth Awards as primary examples.

Come and support Vernon County’s dairy youth following the Meat Animal Sale, Saturday night, Sept. 17. The Meat Animal Sale starts at 6 p.m. and the Cheese of Champs Sale will take place starting between 8 and 8:30 p.m., pending the number of meat animals sold.