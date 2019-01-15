The Cheyenne Valley Settlers Heritage Society Inc., is proud to announce in coordination with the city of Hillsboro and Vernon County Tourism Promotion and Economic Development Committee, the planning and development of a round barn gazebo to be constructed in the Cheyenne Valley Settlers Heritage Park at Hillsboro.
Currently in its designing and planning phase, construction of the “round barn” gazebo will include an inlayed granite/bronze memorial, with 200-year time capsule.
“With the support of the city of Hillsboro and Vernon County, together we will create a historic landmark to be cherished for generations to come,” says Wesley F. Revels, Cheyenne Valley Settlers Heritage Society gazebo coordinator.
The Cheyenne Valley Settlers Heritage Park, located in Hillsboro, is dedicated to the early settlers of multi-ethnic ancestry who migrated to Wisconsin during the time after the fugitive slave act of 1850.
One of the earliest naturally integrated societies in America is the area known as Revels Valley and Cheyenne Valley, located in northeastern Vernon County. This is where these first settlers found freedom from the persecutions of early American slave culture.
Nearly 150 settlers came to Hillsboro, where they successfully farmed and a few, like Thomas Shivers, who was born on a Tennessee plantation, owned large acreages. The settlers built their own grist mills, Free Methodist church, served in the Civil War in Wisconsin volunteer regiments. The settlers socialized well with neighboring European immigrants, establishing among the state’s first integrated schools and sporting teams. Thomas Shivers' son, Alga Shivers, a notable builder, designed and constructing many of Vernon County’s round barns in the early 20th century.
“The Cheyenne Valley Round Barn Gazebo project is a wonderful way to connect with our fascinating and unique history, but also gives us the opportunity to share our story with visitors, which will in turn be great for our local economy,” says Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County economic development coordinator.
The gazebo project is planned in three phases:
1. Construction of the gazebo floor foundation with granite/bronze memorial and 200-year time capsule.
2. Steel superstructure of the gazebo.
3. Gazebo outer covering, which includes the round barn design.
The target date for completion of its first construction phase is summer 2019.
The Cheyenne Valley Settlers Heritage Society Inc., was created in 2001 by descendants of early multi-ethnic settlers who continue to live in the area of their ancestors near Revels and Cheyenne Valley today.
To learn more, a website has been created to provide updates on the Round Barn Gazebo project, as well as offer news and history that fills the mission of Cheyenne Valley Settlers Heritage Society Inc., which is to "preserve, educate, and promote the history of the Cheyenne Valley". https://www.ancestors.wiki
