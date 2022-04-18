 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Children celebrate Easter with egg hunt in Viroqua

It may have been a bit chilly Saturday afternoon, but that didn't stop children from visiting with the Easter Bunny who came to Bethel Home & Services' courtyard at the corner of Rock Avenue and Oak Street in Viroqua.

About 50 children were on hand to gather treat-filled plastic eggs during the Easter egg hunt. Six golden eggs were also hidden in the courtyard, and the children who found them were awarded special prizes. The event also featured refreshments and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

