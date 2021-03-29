Children hunt for Easter eggs at Viroqua event

A bright blue sky filled with fluffy clouds greeted children and their families who came to Bethel Home & Services Easter egg hunt, Sunday afternoon. Originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, the event was delayed because of rain.

Thalia La Force, event and social media coordinator with the Bethel Home & Services Foundation, said about 50 to 60 children came to the courtyard at the corner of Rock Avenue and Oak Street in Viroqua for the Easter egg hunt.

Children gathered treat-filled plastic eggs, and four lucky children won big prizes. Refreshments were served, and the Easter Bunny was in attendance.

“We had a really good turnout,” La Force said. She said the Viroqua Eagles Club donated leftover treat bags from their drive-through Easter Bunny event which was held Saturday, so the children received extra goodies.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

