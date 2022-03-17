Chili cook-off benefits Coon Valley library

It was a beautiful day, Sunday, Feb. 27, and a lot of people were in the mood for chili in Coon Valley!

Over 150 residents of Coon Valley and the surrounding area gathered to show their support for Knutson Memorial Library at the chili cook-off fundraiser held at the Coon Valley American Legion.

Since the event was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., it made a perfect lunch date (Several people said they picked up chicken at the chicken-que fundraiser in Chaseburg to have for supper, but came to the library fundraiser for lunch.).

The Friends of Knutson Memorial worked hard preparing for the successful event. Their efforts were well rewarded, as people of all ages attended and enjoyed conversation, laughter, bidding for silent auction items, and tasting lots of chili. Sixteen teams participated in the event, many representing local businesses and organizations, as well as some individuals with great chili recipes.

With 16 different kinds of chili to try, it was necessary to pace yourself. Flavors ranged from very mild to medium spicy. There were many different takes on the basic chili – some had “secret” ingredients that provided a special flavor – and there were also two vegetarian varieties, one buffalo chicken, a taco chili, and even a pumpkin chili. Above all, they all had their own flare and special story behind the pot.

Tasters made their way around the room with spoons in hand, and eventually after much pondering, were able to vote for the No. 1 chili. Three cash prizes were awarded based on taster preference (and there may have been some partiality shown to friends and relations by tasters) but the main idea was for everyone to have fun. Third prize went to mother/son team Josh and Elaine Humm, second prize to Diane Augenstein for her buffalo chicken chili, and first prize went to the Two Guys and a Bowl of Chili team of Dennis and Rich Nerison. The true winner of this cook-off, however, is the library, as there was overwhelming support within the community.

The event also included a silent auction with a great variety of gift baskets donated by many local businesses and individuals. Event organizers hope to make the cook-off an annual event.

The teams that competed included: WCCU, Bekkum Library, Coon Valley Lions Team: Two Guys and a Bowl of Chili, Coon Valley Lions Team: Gary & Betty Tricker, Coon Valley Lions Team: Josh and Meg Humm, Coon Valley Lions Team: Erlandson/Starkey, Coon Burger: Kory Duerst, South of the Border: Valley Fudge & Candy, Chili and the Fixins: Jason and Teresa Augenstein, Buffalo Chicken: Diane Augenstein, Red Hot Chili Peppers: Coon Valley Elementary School, Stockyard, Hot & Spicy Chicks: Middle School FCCLA, High School FCCLA, Legacy and Knutson Library Board.

